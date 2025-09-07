September 7, 2025 at 6:55 pm

An Uber Driver Canceled But They Got Charged For It, So They Broke His Car Window When They Saw Him Again

by Matthew Gilligan

“Ordered an Uber after a friend’s 40th birthday party.

Was standing out front of the bar where I had ordered it to pick me up.

Come on, man!

Driver claimed he was there and couldn’t see me.

Driver then cancelled, and I got charged a fee.

I’m standing there fuming and then the same Uber appeared right in front of me outside the bar 2 minutes later.

I was pretty angry.

Oops, sorry!

Knocked on his window but accidentally caught the bezel on my ring and it shattered his passenger window.

Dude looked at me like a possum caught in headlights and I bolted down to another bar.

Never heard anything back and my Uber account was reactivated an hour later.

Guy wouldn’t have been able to finish his shift that night.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

