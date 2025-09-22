Annoying Customers Constantly Complained About Employees Working Long Hours, But The Staff Had To Smile Through The Chaos Anyway

Everyone knows retail can be a grind, but some customers seem to forget that employees are humans too.

One worker found themselves repeatedly reminded that being open late was “awful” by customers were quick to take for granted how essential their shift was.

And the situation quickly turned frustrating.

A gold star for all of the retail workers today that had to hear.. “Why are you guys open today? So late? That’s awful! You should be home and have the day off with your families or friends!” That’s something you hear from a customer while you’re ringing them up or serving them—and somehow you manage not to roll your eyes.

I realize some people are genuinely grateful for the money or hours we’re putting in. I definitely am, especially since things can get rough after the holidays.

Some people really suffer from missing out on family time.

But my coworkers with young kids had a tough time hearing this over and over again today and tonight. If you’re coming in and shopping, you’re the reason we’re open!

On the positive side, it was nice to hear some customers say things like, “I’m so grateful you’re open for the last-minute people like me, I hope your day goes well.” Those little moments made it worthwhile.

Some customers just don’t get it, which makes the ones who do all the more appreciated.

Customers like to make their lack of planning some poor retail worker’s emergency.

Sometimes you just have to grin and bear it.

Some customers will never be happy, no matter what happens.

It was stressful dealing with entitled shoppers, but some genuine gratitude reminded the employee why they kept showing up.

Sometimes all you need is a little encouragement to keep pushing through a difficult situation.

