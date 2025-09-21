Annoying Customers Make Ridiculous Demands, Which Leaves The Service Worker Baffled At Their Requests

“The customer is always right,” — but to what extent?

Why would I know what you want when you also don’t know What is it with people not knowing the name of something expecting us to know it. It’s a general store, if I had the brain capacity to have extensive knowledge on every item we sell, I wouldn’t be stocking shelves for a living. This lady stops me in the store and asks where the crackers are. That’s not my department so I search it up on the system.

As I’m doing so, she points to this other worker and says, “that boy told me where they were, and he was wrong!” I tell her that they’re where he said they were.

Turns out, when she asked where the crackers were, she meant an entirely different item that’s in a different place (I had to figure this one out as she had no clue what they were called). I tell her where they are.

Then, she tells me to fetch them for her and find her in the checkouts. On top of that, she gave me instructions on how many packs to get. “If they have the six pack get two, if they have the 12 pack get one”. She literally had to walk past them to get to the checkouts? This isn’t my job description. I’m not your personal servant. I help people getting items if they physically can’t get them, but she very much could, and they were on route for her. So it’s a nice mix of being rude, expecting us workers to read her mind and being mad that we can’t, then making me run around doing her shopping for her to hand deliver them to her for literally no reason. Very cheeky.

I also had someone ask me to tell them where juice for babies was (she wanted a specific one). I tried explaining that if I don’t have a name or any other description of this specific item, I literally can’t help her. I went through all the juice that’s marketed for kids (innocent smoothies, fruit shoot etc), and none of it was right. I tried explaining that I can’t just search up “baby juice” because nothing would come up.

Older people do the same thing with printer ink. They expect me to know what printer they have. Then start point at printers saying “it looks like that” all printers look like that. Sorry, I missed the training day where we all go to your house and see your printer.

