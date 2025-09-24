The Neighbor’s Kids Are Loud And Wild, So A Homeowner Finally Confronted Their Mom

Different parents make different parenting decisions. While some parents are really strict, other parents don’t seem to have any rules.

What would you do if the kids in your neighborhood were really loud and wild? Would you mind your own business or confront the kids’ parents?

In today’s story, one neighbor tries to mind their own business, but one day, that changes.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for finally confronting my neighbour about their kids I’ve lived in my house for 4 years and always had a good relationship with my neighbours. One of my neighbours has 2 kids who are completely uncontrollable. Since I moved in there’s constant screaming, banging and shouting day in, day out. They let the kids run riot outside our shared area between houses (even though they have their own garden to play in) and the noise drives everyone mad.

She tried to hold her tongue, but she eventually had enough.

But I’ve never said anything to avoid arguments. The other day my dog started barking in the garden and when I came out to call her in, I saw her kids provoking her through the fence (poking sticks through the fence at her). I was pretty ticked off by this and I let her know that this wasn’t acceptable – this isn’t the first time her kids have wound up my dog.

My neighbour is now ticked off at me and has asked me to send a formal email to her – I’ve finally decided to bring up the matter of the noise from her kids and their lack of neighbourly courtesy – AITA here? Should I just have said nothing?

The kids sound horrible. I know kids can be loud and energetic, but at least keep them on their own property and not annoy the neighbors!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Messing with the dog was not okay.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

Time for a fence.

Do not let the kids mess with the dog.

Those kids really went too far!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.