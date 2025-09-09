Another Tenant Took His More Expensive Room In The House And Wouldn’t Give It Back, So He Put Dog Mess In His Room Before He Moved Out

It’s amazing how many people have no shame about taking things that don’t belong to them.

Fortunately there are a lot of ways to hold them accountable or at least maybe get them to reconsider doing it again.

Check out this tenant’s nasty revenge.

Got my money’s worth

Many years ago when I was a student, I spent my final year renting a room in a shared house which had about 8 bedrooms. Each one was each individually rented out by the agency. All the other people in the house had graduated the previous year and had stayed in the city and gotten jobs, so I was the only student. Some of them knew each other and some didn’t.

There was an issue from day one.

I paid for a larger room on the first floor, but when I came to move in it had already been taken by someone else who wasn’t there at the moment, so I moved into a smaller room on the ground floor. It was good enough for me and I was happy enough in that room for the year, but here’s the kicker: I was paying approx £40 a month more for the room I wasn’t getting. The guy who took my room was hardly ever around as he had a girlfriend he stayed with and when he did come in he went straight to his (my) room and didn’t speak with anyone. I left him notes to ask about him paying the extra money for the room as he wasn’t supposed to be in that one, he ignored them all and never came to speak to me.

So he made sure his response was epic.

It didn’t really ruin my year as I’d been so busy with work and just trying to get my final exams done, but when it came close to time for me to move out I tried to talk to him again and he did the “I’m just going out but I’ll sort it out with you when I get back later” move. Of course, later didn’t come and when the day came for me to leave he was nowhere to be found. So I left a massive dog turd in his bed. And a few smelly fish in his wardrobe and in the pockets of his suits. I wish I’d seen his face when he got back, probably several days later, to the smell.

Here is what people are saying.

What does he win? Poo emojis?

Some people take longer to grow up.

That would have made more sense.

Apparently an idiot did.

What good is that if you don’t do anything productive?

I shudder to wonder how this guy handled things as a kid.

I bet no one messed with him, though.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.