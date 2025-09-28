Apple Store Shopper Said She Was Given A Hard Time By An Employee When She Tried To Buy Three Pairs Of Headphones

Is it just me, or has customer service kind of gone down the toilet over the past few years?

You know I’m speaking the truth!

And this story only backs up my argument…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how a trip to an Apple Store location got weird when she tried to buy some earbuds.

She said, “I need to know if what I just did was weird.”

The TikTokker said she went to check out at an Apple store with three pairs of wired headphones and the man who helped her asked why she was buying three pairs.

The TikTokker said the worker wasn’t friendly and, even though she told him why she was buying three pairs, the man continued to question her.

Aggravated, the woman said that the experience made her question if what she did was “abnormal.”

What a weird situation…

