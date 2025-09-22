At 100 Miles Per Hour And A Cost Of $30,000, This Absurd E-Scooter Called “The Turbo” Is Breaking All Sorts Of Records

As a species, we’ve come a long way since riding horses, camels, and elephants was our only way of getting places without getting our feet dirty.

In the time since, we’ve developed everything from the penny farthing to the submarine, from the hovercraft to the Concorde – and the humble family car, of course.

But in more recent years, with the increasing concerns of the climate crisis, we’ve turned back from our gas-guzzling vehicles to greener alternatives, with the electric car, hireable bikes on every corner, and even scooters coming back into fashion (much to the relief of our waistlines).

This has all resulted in the ever-more-common image of an adult whizzing past on two wheels – and if you’re more than a little perturbed by the rise of e-scooters, you’ll be utterly flabbergasted by this one.

Enter ‘The Turbo’, recently unveiled by UK-based e-scooter company Bo.

This sleek-looking e-scooter is something special, with only a limited number being released for one key reason: it can reach speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Bo claims that the scooter has ‘arrow-like stability’ and ‘front and rear quad-piston Hope V4 disc brakes’, all designed to keep the scooter stable while braking and accelerating.

And its stats measure up to supercars, as the company’s website explains:

“The Turbo features a dual motor, race specification powertrain with a higher power to weight ratio than a Bugatti Veyron. Over 24,000W delivers blistering acceleration, while advanced traction control adjusts the balance of power to the wheel with most grip, resulting in maximum thrust.”

This all seems a little excessive for an e-scooter, right? Well, The Turbo isn’t really designed for your city commute.

It has actually been developed by motorsport engineers to win records, with a Guinness World Record a clear aim for the company.

The chances are you won’t encounter one on the streets though, since at $29,500 this scooter really doesn’t come cheap.

Probably a good thing, given the dodgy safety records of regular e-scooters – which clock in at a maximum of 15-30 miles per hour – on our roads.

