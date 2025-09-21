Bride Kicked Her Pregnant Sister Out Of Her Bridal Party, So She Was Accused Of Prioritizing Her Aesthetic Over Her Family

People say weddings reveal true priorities.

For one bride, that meant sidelining her own sister, who was seven months pregnant, just to keep her bridal party looking neat and effortless.

And Reddit didn’t pull punches on their judgments.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my pregnant sister I don’t think she can physically handle being my bridesmaid on my wedding day ? I’m (25f) getting married, and my sister (31f) was supposed to be one of my bridesmaids.

But now she’s not so sure if her sister is up for the task.

She’s 7 months pregnant, and I don’t think she can handle it. She’s dripping sweat and flushed if it’s a little hot or if she does anything even a little active. She gets exhausted easily. She looks uncomfortable standing or walking.

So she confronts her sister about it, but her sister assures her that’s she’s still up for being part of the bridal party.

I love her, and I wanted her as a bridesmaid, but I don’t want to have to worry about her. I spoke to her, and I told her I don’t think she can physically handle being my bridesmaid. Even though she was dripping and out of breath from our little walk, she told me she can handle it.

But that wasn’t enough for her, and she still asked her sister to step aside.

She accused me of treating her unfairly just because she’s pregnant. I held firm and told her she can’t be a bridesmaid. AITA?

In trying to create her dream wedding, she may have cheapened one of her most important bonds.

Redditors definitely didn’t seem to agree with her decision.

It’s clear to this commenter what she should have done to care for her sister in this moment.

When you’re calling the shots at your wedding, you can make the choice to be flexible — especially with the people closest to you.

This user seriously doubts this bride’s intentions.

She’s certainly not treating her own sister with the respect she deserves.

She might get her polished bridal party lineup, but the cost is her sister’s dignity.

