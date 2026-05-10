One Twin Tragically Passed, And Now His Mother Is Refusing to Give His College Fund to the Survivor

Imagine having two college savings accounts for two of your children. If one of your children passed away (God forbid!), what would you do with the money in their college savings account?

In this story, one mother was in this situation, and her son was hoping she’d give the money to him so that he could use it for college in addition to the money she already set aside for his college tuition. She’s not sure if she made the right decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for only paying for a portion of my son’s college even though we had money from his dead brother’s college fund? I (F 58) will always be a mother to my twin sons, “Thomas” and “Sam.” In the summer after they graduated, when they were 18, Thomas passed away. I can’t begin to explain how broken I was.

College can be really expensive.

At that point, Sam had already accepted an offer to go to an Ivy League school. My husband and I had about 100k each saved up for the boys, but Sam’s school was so expensive that the money wouldn’t cover it. Before Thomas passed, Sam was fine with taking out student loans to cover the rest. Then we lost Thomas.

Sam had a question.

Less than two months after it happened, Sam asked if he could have the 100k that was set aside for Thomas. I lost it on him. I told him that it was Thomas’s money and not his, and it deserved to go to Thomas. This is where I might have been the jerk, because Sam could have used that money. But he didn’t get a cent of it.

They gave the money away.

To be fair, my husband and I didn’t get a cent of it either. We donated it all to various charities against drunk driving in memory of Thomas. That was all about 10 years ago. Sam took out student loans, but he’s so young and already a very successful lawyer. I believe he’s paid most of the loans off by now (possibly all?).

Sam is still upset about the money.

If it matters at all, my husband and I contributed a significant amount (about 50k) to his law school tuition as well. I thought we were past it, but the other day, Sam brought up how unfair it was for me to refuse to give him Thomas’s money. We had a tearful argument over it, and now I just don’t know what to think. If I could do it again, I still don’t think I would give that money to Sam. Does that make me an AH?

I can understand how heartbroken she is about losing her son. That’s tragic! But was it wrong to refuse to give the money to her other son who really could’ve used it?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks she should’ve given her son the money.

Another person thinks the problem is the way she said it not what she did.

This person calls her “insane.”

Another person chalks it up to something irrational she did because she was grieving.

Her son really could’ve used that money.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.