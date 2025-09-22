Bride-To-Be Refuses To Spend Four Days At Fiance’s Parents’ House After Wedding, So Tension Over Their Honeymoon Itinerary Explodes

Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but add in a tightly packed schedule with extended family, and sparks are bound to fly.

One bride-to-be discovered her carefully planned honeymoon clashed with four extra days at her fiancé’s parents’ house—days full of relatives she rarely sees but now is expected to entertain.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to stay at my fiance’s parents house for 4 days after our wedding I’m getting married to my fiance at the end of December. We’re going to be having two events, the first one in my parent’s city where most of my family is, and the second one in his parent’s city where most of his family is. After some brainstorming, the two of us decided on our honeymoon destination. Today, as we were meeting for lunch, my fiance, who was handling the honeymoon logistics told me the itinerary. I noticed that there were 4 days between the event in his parent’s city and when we leave for our honeymoon.

Uh oh…

When I asked, he said that yeah, won’t we be staying for a bit at his parents. I asked why, he said since we won’t get to see his parents and relatives that often this was a good opportunity. I was like why use our wedding, something we’re planning on doing once, for this. Also, those 4 days were coming at the expense of possible honeymoon days. He mentioned that some of his relatives coming from other places would also be staying at his parents house, we might never see a lot of them ever.

Oy.

To me that just made it worse, to have to spend 4 days right after the wedding at his parents house, full of his relatives including children. I became a bit angry and said this was ridiculous, please change the honeymoon itinerary to the day after our wedding. He was reacting as if I was being ridiculous, that he’d taken so much care in setting up the itinerary and he seemed hurt that I was dismissing it.

Ridiculous.

I said I appreciated how he’d been handling everything but those 4 days would ruin the vibe for me so please do this for me. He said there’s still a lot of time, that the changes could be made once but not again and again, so lets wait and see if we feel the same way later. I agreed but said I was 100% sure my feelings wouldn’t change, which he didn’t appreciate. We’re ok, and we’re not discussing that right now but i wanted to know AITA?

Redditors debated whether she was being unreasonable or just protecting her hard-earned honeymoon bliss.

Nothing says “newlywed magic” like spending half your honeymoon dodging cousins in the in-laws’ living room.

