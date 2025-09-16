Brother Cheats At Pokémon Go For Easy Wins, So Sibling Quits And Their Hangouts Fall Apart

Siblings reignite their Pokémon Go streak as a cute excuse to get outside and hang out.

Everything’s fine until one of them starts spoofing locations and turning rare Pokémon into common catches.

Suddenly, the game isn’t fun anymore—and quitting feels like the only sane option.

AITA for the quitting a game i played often with my brother now that he cheats at it? A short while ago my brother and i got back into playing pokemon go. (i know it’s outdated. not the point.) We live near an open campus in which a lot of pokemon spawn, so it’d be easy to take walks/drive around there, and it was a good way for him and i to spend some quality time together.

Cute bonding activity.

But recently he started using a third party app to edit or ‘spoof’ his location in game, turning otherwise rare finds into just more stuff. I do have the ability to do this as well, but i think it defeats the purpose of the game. It’s ruined the game for me, as he was the only one i’d play it with and it would be cool to find rare stuff and compare it with him.

No fair.

i brought this up to him and he just told me “it’s not that deep” and “you can do it too.” i’ve felt like kind of a jerk for quitting the game and thus spending way less quality time with him. AITA?

Trying to preserve fairness cost them some quality time. Will Reddit call this a justified move, or a harsh overreaction?

Some people say NTA.

But some say no one is really an “AH” here.

Like, she’s being rather petty, no?

Proof that in sibling rivalries, even Pokémon can’t save the friendship.

Which is pretty silly, imho.

