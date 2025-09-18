Brother Plans Japan Trip With His Wild Kids, But His Refusal To Host Them Sparks Family Drama

When your family wants to visit you overseas, there’s a difference between offering travel tips and offering up your apartment.

This expat was happy to suggest places to stay—but drew a line when his brother, sister-in-law, and their three energetic kids asked to crash at his place.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not being willing to let my brother and his wife & kids stay with me. About 3 years ago, I moved to Japan for work. I actually have a very decently high paying job which includes a reasonable sized apartment as part of my benefits. Various family members have floated the idea of coming to visit to which I have suggested places to stay and things to see, but never offered up my place to stay.

Finally, my brother has asked to come with his wife and three boys (8, 11 & 15). Admittedly, I do kind of have the space. I specifically have a room that I mostly just use for exercising and meditation as well as where my computer station is. The thing is the (1) the last time I saw my nephews, they were a handful. They have a lot of energy and gentle parenting has not helped them one bit. The (2) is that I don’t actually have anything for them to sleep on. I do keep two futons in the closet for when friends crash but I am definitely investing in more.

Also, it isn’t like my brother is poor either. I actually suggested a service to him that allows you to rent a basic apartment for a few weeks that is really nice and not excessively expensive. I know that he could afford it and, frankly, I think that they would be better off. I have said no, that I am not equipped to house them as well as the fact that I will be working when they are here which would be a huge nuisance, especially as I work from home 2 days a week.

Still, he keeps pushing back and pulling the ‘family’ bs. Hilariously, he has tried to drag our parents into this, but they are refusing to get involved. AITA for not letting them stay?

