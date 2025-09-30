‘Caught on Ring!’ – Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But There’s Video Of The Whole Thing

These days, you can get anything delivered.

I mean, hypothetically.

A lot can go wrong in the process, either accidentally, or on purpose.

Take for instance this video from TikTok user @ryhouchin:

“Castlery guys faked ringing my doorbell,” reads the caption, “and took a photo as ‘proof’ I wasn’t home. Caught on Ring!”

Castlery is a furniture company that does offer delivery. But for some reason, these guys didn’t wanna deliver that day.

You can clearly see the older man instructing the younger one to hold his finger up to the doorbell without actually pressing it, so he can take a picture.

Then they just leave.

@ryhouchin Caught on Ring: Castlery delivery guys faking an attempt to deliver my couch. They pretended to ring my doorbell and took a photo as ‘proof’ I wasn’t home. Unbelievable. @Castlery @Castlery US #deliveryfail #castlery Edit: I will post an update soon, once I talk to someone at Castlery ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

Apparently this sort of thing happens A LOT with large deliveries.

There’s…really no ambiguity here.

It’s already an annoying process even when it goes right.

I can’t overstate how common this apparently is.

The question is…why?

I haven’t found many answers yet, but it seems like they get paid for the delivery even if the person isn’t home (which is fair), so many prefer to just fake a not-home situation rather than actually go through the time and trouble of unloading a heavy thing. i.e. the job they’re actually hired to do.

