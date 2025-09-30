September 30, 2025 at 4:55 am

‘Caught on Ring!’ – Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But There’s Video Of The Whole Thing

Furniture delivery guys at the doorbell

These days, you can get anything delivered.

I mean, hypothetically.

A lot can go wrong in the process, either accidentally, or on purpose.

Take for instance this video from TikTok user @ryhouchin:

Furniture delivery guys at the doorbell

“Castlery guys faked ringing my doorbell,” reads the caption, “and took a photo as ‘proof’ I wasn’t home. Caught on Ring!”

Castlery is a furniture company that does offer delivery. But for some reason, these guys didn’t wanna deliver that day.

Furniture delivery guys at the doorbell

You can clearly see the older man instructing the younger one to hold his finger up to the doorbell without actually pressing it, so he can take a picture.

Furniture delivery guys at the doorbell

Then they just leave.

Caught on Ring: Castlery delivery guys faking an attempt to deliver my couch. They pretended to ring my doorbell and took a photo as ‘proof’ I wasn’t home. Unbelievable. @Castlery @Castlery US #deliveryfail #castlery Edit: I will post an update soon, once I talk to someone at Castlery

Apparently this sort of thing happens A LOT with large deliveries.

2025 08 23 00 24 37 Caught on Ring! Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But Theres Video Of The Whole Thing

There’s…really no ambiguity here.

2025 08 23 00 24 54 Caught on Ring! Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But Theres Video Of The Whole Thing

It’s already an annoying process even when it goes right.

2025 08 23 00 25 14 Caught on Ring! Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But Theres Video Of The Whole Thing

I can’t overstate how common this apparently is.

2025 08 23 00 25 23 Caught on Ring! Delivery Guys Pretend To The Ring The Doorbell To Claim They Tried To Reach Customer, But Theres Video Of The Whole Thing

The question is…why?

I haven’t found many answers yet, but it seems like they get paid for the delivery even if the person isn’t home (which is fair), so many prefer to just fake a not-home situation rather than actually go through the time and trouble of unloading a heavy thing. i.e. the job they’re actually hired to do.

