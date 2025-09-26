Apartment Is Literally A Refurbished Swimming Pool. – ‘I can’t decide if that’s the coolest thing ever or if it’s really weird.’

I’ve had to go apartment hunting enough times in my life that nothing much surprises me anymore.

But this…this stopped me in my tracks.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @vidswlyds:

“So I’m looking for a new apartment, and I come across this.”

“First it looks normal, and then it looks a little bit weird, and then you reach shallow right there. This apartment is inside of a pool. This used to be an old YMCA, and they literally renovated it, and you could live in a pool.”

“Like, I can’t decide if that’s the coolest thing ever or if it’s really weird, but I personally think, like, you have people over, and they’re like, ‘you live in a pool?’ Like, I don’t know. Why is that kind of cool?”

“This is the entrance area. There’s, like, the guest bath over there, and then you go up these stairs, and this is the loft area, and then you have your master bath. It’s actually really nice. There’s a lot of space. There’s a lot of closets. Like, plenty of storage. It’s a big apartment, but it’s in a pool. Like, what?”

Can you go into the living room within half an hour of eating?

It’s the pits.

People were really torn about it.

Is it too loud?

Honestly…if the price was right, I’d take it.

