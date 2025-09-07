A Claire’s Store Hasn’t Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Don’t Know If They’re Closing Or Not

One of my first jobs was working at Blockbuster video. Not in their hayday – I’m not quite old enough for that to be true. It was right at the end.

At first the job was good fun. But as corporate got more desperate, the job changed from chatting about movie recommendations to trying to sell 10 terrible new membership plans per day.

Sometimes, corporate just won’t admit that they’re beat, which seems to maybe be what’s going on in this story from TikTok user @clairesemployee32

“POV,” read the caption, “you work at a Claire’s and haven’t gotten a shipment in two months…”

“…and customers keep asking if you’re closing, but you don’t know what to tell them…”

“…because the company literally just won’t tell you what’s going on.”

Some are wondering if this is any great loss.

Others even held grudges against the mall staple.

Making everything more expensive hasn’t made anything cheaper, somehow.

A lot of us have been there before.

Farewell, Claire. You sure had a lot of stuff.

