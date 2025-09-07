September 7, 2025 at 4:47 pm

A Claire’s Store Hasn’t Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Don’t Know If They’re Closing Or Not

by Ben Auxier

A mostly empty Claire's store

TikTok/clairesemployee32

One of my first jobs was working at Blockbuster video. Not in their hayday – I’m not quite old enough for that to be true. It was right at the end.

At first the job was good fun. But as corporate got more desperate, the job changed from chatting about movie recommendations to trying to sell 10 terrible new membership plans per day.

Sometimes, corporate just won’t admit that they’re beat, which seems to maybe be what’s going on in this story from TikTok user @clairesemployee32

A mostly empty Claire's store

TikTok/clairesemployee32

“POV,” read the caption, “you work at a Claire’s and haven’t gotten a shipment in two months…”

A mostly empty Claire's store

TikTok/clairesemployee32

“…and customers keep asking if you’re closing, but you don’t know what to tell them…”

A mostly empty Claire's store

TikTok/clairesemployee32

“…because the company literally just won’t tell you what’s going on.”

@clairesemployee32

live laugh love claire’s 🫶🏻 thank you guys for literally firing everyone AFTER changing the severance policy! #claires #clairespiercing let luigi free

♬ LOOK AT THIS – Astro Boyke

Some are wondering if this is any great loss.

08 35 45 A Claires Store Hasnt Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Dont Know If Theyre Closing Or Not

Others even held grudges against the mall staple.

08 36 07 A Claires Store Hasnt Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Dont Know If Theyre Closing Or Not

Making everything more expensive hasn’t made anything cheaper, somehow.

08 36 21 A Claires Store Hasnt Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Dont Know If Theyre Closing Or Not

A lot of us have been there before.

08 36 44 A Claires Store Hasnt Gotten Inventory In 2 Months, But They Still Dont Know If Theyre Closing Or Not

Farewell, Claire. You sure had a lot of stuff.

