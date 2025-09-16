Clueless Customer Pushes Her Way Into A Store, But She’s Really Disappointed When She Finds Out They’re Closed

If you wanted to go shopping at a store, what would you do if the lights were dimmed and the shutters were almost all the way down when you arrived? Would you push your way inside anyway, or would you double check the store hours?

In today’s story, one woman decides to push her way inside. Let’s see how the story plays out from the perspective of one of the employees.

Peculiar Customer This incident occurred when I was working in retail one evening. Context: Our business closes at 10 p.m., and we operate in a touristy neighbourhood. However, i presume that opening hours are universal, thus everyone should be able to read numbers. It was 9.55 p.m., which means that we were about to close.

Here’s what usually happens right before closing time.

Normally, around 9.45 p.m., people start leaving and we can begin shutting. Since we still need to leave when we finish closing up, we only pulled the store’s shutters down until they were sort of floating on the ground. We were doing a debrief before leaving with practically all of the lights out. Then, it sounded like someone was moving the shutters.

One woman couldn’t take a hint.

We all turned our heads to see this middle-aged woman shoving her way inside the business while simultaneously putting up the shutters and practically crawling on all fours. She finally made it through, got up, and greeted us while staring at us through the dimly lighted shop. Are you guys available? The entire staff at the store is staring at her as though they can’t believe what she just did and requested.

She didn’t understand the obvious.

We all echoed “No?” in response. AFTER THAT, SHE QUESTIONED, “WHEN ARE YOU GUYS CLOSE?” She’s obviously a visitor, but what type of establishment requires customers to enter on all fours in low light? “We’re close?”

The woman finally understood.

She said, “Oh,” with disappointment in her voice. She crawled on all fours and forced her way back out, returning the way she had come. We concluded the debrief, shook our heads, and then walked away. All I can say is that, unless theres a nation where shops literally need consumers to crawl on all fours and push their way through partially closed shutters to make purchases, this is a peculiar experience.

It seems like it was obvious they weren’t open for business. That woman really couldn’t take a hint!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this unusual customer experience.

This is an even crazier story!

This person shares an interesting thought.

Here’s another crazy customer story.

I remember a store like this too.

Some customers can’t take a hint!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.