Cooking Can Be Complicated, But This Woman Is Trying To Get Help Boiling Water. Now People Are Wondering How She Never Learned This Simple Cooking Method.

Cooking is something that you need to be taught how to do, but some things are so simple, you can figure out just by looking at a package.

The TikToker in this video thought she knew how to cook some beans, but she quickly learns that she was doing it all wrong.

The video starts with her over a pot of water with beans in it and a woman off camera says, “What are you cooking?” To which the TikToker replies, “Beans.”

The woman says, “Baked Beans!?” with surprise in her voice, but then the TikToker clarifies, “No, edamame beans. Surely I can.”

Cooking beans is pretty easy, but she is doing something very wrong.

She reads the instructions to who I believe is her mom, “For best results, boil for two and a half minutes.” The mom says, “Are they boiling, or.”

The young woman then says, “I’ve got hot water.”

The mom then says, “Yes, but is the water boiling.”

She was supposed to add the beans to boiling water. But it gets worse.

The TikToker points at their kettle and says, “I’ve boiled it and then put it in here, so it will have been boiled.”

The mom asks for clarification again about whether the water in the pot is boiling, and the TikToker says, a bit exasperated, “No, because I’ve boiled it.”

Oh my, she actually thinks she just needed water that has been boiled. Not water that is actually boiling.

The end of the video has both of them laughing, each thinking that they are right.

The video has the caption, “Please tell me I’m not alone in thinking this…” asking viewers if they also just boil the water and then add it to the pot.

Of course, almost nobody thinks that this is how you do it. Everyone knows that when a recipe says to add something to boiling water, the water needs to be actively boiling.

I guess you don’t know that unless you’ve been taught.

Watch the full video to see the comedy for yourself.

The people in the comments are having a field day with this one.

This commenter makes it clear that she is indeed alone in this.

This person has a simple way to explain it.

It was frustrating to watch. Frustrating but funny.

How did she go this long without knowing this?!

