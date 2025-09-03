September 3, 2025 at 6:48 am

Cotton On Customer Was Going To Use The Changing Room, But Then She Saw They Had Very Unique Doors

by Ben Auxier

A woman in a dressing room at Cotton On

TikTok/snorkelingmeatball

There’s something fundamentally uncomfortable about using those changing rooms, isn’t there?

You feel like you don’t really trust the store, the store doesn’t really trust you, and you’re not thrilled about the half-doors with no ceilings separating you from all those strangers.

Department store Cotton On has found a way to make all of this…well, worse. At least according to this video from TikTok user @snorkelingmeatball:

A woman in a dressing room at Cotton On

TikTok/snorkelingmeatball

She looks shocked with a mirror behind her and the simple caption “NO???”

A woman in a dressing room at Cotton On

TikTok/snorkelingmeatball

But then we see what she’s looking at on the stall door.

A woman in a dressing room at Cotton On

TikTok/snorkelingmeatball

What in the what?

@snorkelingmeatball

WHAT IS THIS @COTTON ON

♬ female rage – bel6va

Sup?

Screenshot 1 af69ef Cotton On Customer Was Going To Use The Changing Room, But Then She Saw They Had Very Unique Doors

Obviously there IS a purpose here, it’s just done weirdly.

Screenshot 2 014bb4 Cotton On Customer Was Going To Use The Changing Room, But Then She Saw They Had Very Unique Doors

You’ll be hearing from my lawyers.

Screenshot 3 b8fb37 Cotton On Customer Was Going To Use The Changing Room, But Then She Saw They Had Very Unique Doors

Typical man stuff, probably maybe who knows.

Screenshot 4 0ecf26 Cotton On Customer Was Going To Use The Changing Room, But Then She Saw They Had Very Unique Doors

Would you use this room?

