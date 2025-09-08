Couple Can’t Stand When Sister-In-Law Puts Her Baby’s Diapers In The Kitchen Trash Can, But Nobody Else In The Family Thinks It’s A Problem

Living with your parents as an adult can be a challenge, but living with your parents, brother, sister-in-law and their baby can be even harder!

That’s what the couple in today’s story is dealing with, and one of the biggest problems is the smell from the baby’s stinky diapers.

Keep reading for all the details on the bizarre situation this person and their partner are dealing with.

AITA Diaper Etiquette

I live with my parents as do my brother and his wife. He was two kids one is a baby. Things are always tense because my partner and I do most of the housework which is okay with me because we live rent free.

(We will only be here two more months because of these issues.)

Here’s one thing that really bothers them.

It’s mostly little things, but recently his wife started throwing away poopy diapers in the kitchen trash. It stinks up the kitchen and my partner takes out the trash.

We brought it up and it does not seem to be a big issue for anyone in the house but us. I feel crazy! My parents do not care if they do it as long as they are not leaving it out on the couch or table, which has happened. They also state when other people come over they throw it in the same trash so it’s okay. AITA?

There are specific trash cans made for disposing diapers for a reason. These Diaper Genies really lock in the stinky smell.

