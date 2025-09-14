Couple Wants To Ride Scooters, But The Ones They Find Are Hiding In The Backyard Of A Mansion

Are you familiar with scooter rental services where you can pay to rent an electric scooter? This can be a convenient way to get around town. You simply leave the scooter when you’re done with it.

In today’s story, a couple wants to try riding these scooters, but they discover that the scooters they want to ride are hiding in the backyard of a mansion.

They decide to mess with the people who are hiding the scooters. Let’s see what they do.

Scooters and rich people So husband (35 at the time) and I (42 F) gave in to the trend and rode scooters for the first time. In our search across Milwaukee’s east side for 2 fully charged scooters, we finally found them – hoarded in the backyard of a mansion – 5 scooters lined up in a row. We peered through the trees, and there they were next to a group of people relaxing on a Saturday afternoon with Chardonnay and entitlement. In order for the scooters to show up on the app, the rider must end the ride, making it available and visible for other riders. If a person is going to hold on to a scooter, then they should continue to pay, otherwise, finish and give it to someone else.

The rich people were not expecting that!

I looked down at my app, saw the 5 scooters, selected one, and pressed a button. Scooter 1: CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! Party Guest 1: Oh my god! Husband and I start to slowly walk away. I pressed a button for the second scooter: Scooter 2: CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! Party Guest 2: DARN! DARN! DARN! They’re after the scooters!

They were really panicking.

We could hear the panicked cries mixed with the chirping of the scooters. Husband: I think you should space it out. Me: You’re probably right. I pressed the button for the third scooter. Scooter 3: CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! CHIRP! Party Guest 3: Who’s doing that?! Someone make it stop!

They were totally having fun with this!

Me: Wow that’s really loud. Husband: Yeah it is. Should we tell them that we don’t want the scooters anymore? Me: No. Let them figure it out. We look at each other and I pressed the button for scooter 4 and husband pressed the button for scooter 5.

So, let me get this straight. The people at the mansion were hiding the scooters without paying for them when they should’ve been paying for them. Yeah, it was the right thing to do to mess with them, but I think they should’ve kept it up until they got the scooters.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person found the story entertaining.

This person didn’t understand that the rich people were technically no longer paying for the scooters but had them in their backyard so nobody else could get to them.

This person would’ve done the same thing.

That’s not true.

I agree with this suggestion.

Those rich people should just buy scooters if they don’t want anyone else to ride them.

