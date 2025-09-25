Coworker Was Posting Clips Containing Company Information On TikTok, So This Man Wants To Report Him To HR

People are sharing too much information of social media these days.

If you saw a coworker post confidential company information on social media, would you confront them, report them to the company, or stay out of it?

This man saw a video of his coworker on TikTok, and he believes this video contains confidential information the company wouldn’t want shared on social media.

Now, he’s wondering if he should report the coworker.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for reporting someone in my work to the ethics comittee for sharing possibly confidential info on tiktok? I was on TikTok earlier. I saw this guy do a “Day in My Life” video as a guy working in corporate, and I recognized it as my office. He graduated about a year ago. He works on a separate floor, in a different department, and I’ve never even seen him in office.

This man is concerned about his coworker showing company information on TikTok.

My concern is he has several videos showing his computer screen. It included things like excel and an SAP page with folders. I assume the folders are suppliers and internal slack. He’s also shown a notebook with his notes on. I would say it contains more confidential info.

The videos were blurry, but still concerning.

They are tiny clips and pausing the image is blurry, but I’m sure if you wanted to, you could enhance them. He also has a company sticker on the laptop, so it’s clear where he works.

He doesn’t know if he should report the coworker to the company.

WIBTA for reporting this anonymously? Or should I reach out to him or his manager instead? It’s a massive red flag, but I feel like I’d be such a jerk for doing it.

Should he stay out of it, or alert the company?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Oversharing could get you fired.

