Coworkers Exclude New Hire From Attending Office Bridal Shower, So Boss Bans All Parties During Work Hours

Being the new hire can be tough especially in a workplace with cliques.

If you were banned from the break room because an office clique was having a party you weren’t invited to attend, would you tell the boss or lie to keep the peace?

In this story, one Redditor retells her latest office drama, and how she just can’t seem to win with her coworkers.

AITAH for telling my boss that I wasn’t invited to the party? I (26F) just started at a new job. I quickly realized that one of my colleagues, “Marie” is engaged and is getting married within the next two months.

It seemed like the whole office was attending the wedding. I absolutely did not expect an invite. She just met me, weddings are planned in advance, venues booked, etc. My friend actually just got married, so I saw firsthand how it all worked. I could tell Marie wondered if I was expecting an invitation and was hesitant to bring up the wedding around me, but I just never made it a big deal. I don’t feel left out in the slightest.

Then, I got CC’d on an e-mail from someone in the office, Joan, [for] throwing Marie a shower during our lunch hour in the break room in a couple of weeks. Joan was sending out a collection so we could give a group gift (cash) to Marie. They also suggested we make it a potluck. Joan included her Venmo and also asked we e-mail back with what we planned on bringing.

Even if I’m not going to the wedding, I still believe everyone deserves to be celebrated and Venmo’d the $20, as well as sent a reply saying I’d bring lasagna.

A little later, I saw the $20 had been returned to my Venmo, and Joan approached my desk. She said I didn’t need to contribute. I said even if I’m not attending the wedding, I’d still like to give Marie a little something. Joan looked a little awkward and hemmed and hawed, but then eventually said, “You’re not invited to the shower.”

I was confused. I said “I can’t go in the company break room on lunch hour?” She said yes. I asked where am I supposed to go? I don’t drive (I take public transit to/from work); we don’t really work near anywhere I could go to quickly for our lunch hour. She said I could stay at my desk. I pointed out this was a little exclusionary.

Joan said Marie didn’t want me to assume I was invited to the wedding. I said I don’t at all. I completely understand I haven’t worked here long and we’re not close enough. I’m not hurt by that. She said that’s great, but I still can’t come. I asked if I had done anything to offend Marie and she said no. She just doesn’t want me “getting my hopes up.” I finally let it go and just said fine, have a good party. The day of the shower, I sat at my desk during the party while everyone else went, eating my lunch alone. One kind person snuck me a piece of cake.

Halfway through the party, the “big boss” came in. She usually doesn’t work on Fridays, so it was a surprise to see her. She saw me sitting at my desk and asked why I wasn’t at the party. I told her I hadn’t been invited. She was clearly perturbed by this. Later on, she sent an e-mail out banning parties of any kind during work hours. A few people, Joan and Marie included, realize I’m the one who told. They’ve now turned on me.

Some friends say I’m in the wrong here, and that I should’ve lied to the big boss and said I was busy with work to finish or something, so as not to ruin it for everyone else. AITA?

One Redditor was quick to point out how bridal showers actually work.

Another reader said this reminded them of high school.

And one commenter said the OP had done the right thing.

This newbie was treated poorly — she did nothing wrong.

