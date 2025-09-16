Dean Wanted All Females In His Class, So The IT Teacher Complied And Programmed His Computer To Register Only Elderly Students

Isn’t it always satisfying when creepy people get what they deserve!

Creepy dean asks creepy request, IT complies. Around 2000, 2001, in Argentina, I did a network admin course. The guy that taught the course was also an admin in an university (let’s call him ITProf) and he told us this story.

The department of the university ITProf worked for dealt mostly with Philosophy and Philosophy-related careers. And it was around 95% female students, mostly high school graduates but also a lot of people that, once retired, started the career as a hobby (in Argentina, university can be free of charge). In Argentina, IDs are numbered and sequential. So, for instance, if an ID starts with 28 million, you can estimate what year that person was born in. There’s only one caveat: foreign-born people that have gained citizenship get a number that starts with something like 80 million…

The dean (let’s call him CreepyDean) at that department was a 50-55 something old dude with, you guessed it, a pretty creepy behaviour. ITProf could access browsing history of every single person in the department and, let’s just say, his wasn’t pretty nor university related. CreepyDean taught a couple of mid-career courses, he was one of several professors that taught this courses.

Every year, each university assigns the students to the courses they ask for and divides them between all available professors. Sometimes this is done by hand, sometimes it’s randomized somehow, this is handled by each department. In this case, it was done by a computer program that randomized everything so each course had a wide array of different students. This program was something that ITProf created, because, prior to that, this was done manually.

One day, CreepyDean calls ITProf and tells him “I want, in my courses, just female students, with IDs starting at 35 million or more, get it done” and remarked to ITProf that his job was on the line if he didn’t comply. Since 95% of the faculty was female, this is a creepy request but CreepyDean knew that it wouldn’t be as notorious (he could always blame it on chance) and, at that time, this behaviour was not something that could have gotten CreepyDean fired, but the university board members wouldn’t be too happy about this behaviour either.

ITProf understood that 35 million or more on the ID was for people that were roughly 21-22 years old or younger, CreepyDean wanted some eye candy and who knows what else… But CreepyDean just said “female, 35 million or more…”. So ITProf complied. He assigned all foreign female students, with IDs starting 80 million, and all older than 65 to CreepyDean courses. CreepyDean was furious the first day of classes.

He wanted ITProf fired. ITProf told him “I’ve complied with your request even though it was weird and something that I’m sure the board members wouldn’t be to happy to find out about”. ITProf told us CreepyDean got “dishonorably” discharged as dean a couple months after this story, there were some speculations but he never found out exactly why.

