Creepy Man Was Outside His Sister’s Apartment, So Her Brother And His Wife Let Her Stay With Them Temporarily… But Not Long Term

AITAH for not letting my sister move in to my house after she discovered a man looking in her bedroom window Backstory: My sister (34F) lives by herself in a small apartment in the city. Last week, she got a notification from her security camera that there was motion outside her window. She comes to find out that there’s a man standing outside of her bedroom window and he ended up being there for 30 minutes. She called my wife (31F) and myself (31M) before calling the police and we told her that she could come stay with us at least through the weekend.

At the end of the weekend, she said that she wasn’t comfortable moving back into her own place and asked if she would be able to move in with us. We said that she could stay for another week, but that it probably wouldn’t work for us because we have our first baby coming in late September/early October. It’s a new time of life where we are getting a new “roommate” and we don’t know if we are ready to have another roommate that would be with us during a potentially vulnerable time of life. In addition to that, we have been renovating 2 of the 3 bedrooms in our house (nursery and our bedroom) which have required some drywall repairs due to some water damage. I’m doing this work myself and we were planning on using our extra bedroom during this repairs since we wouldn’t be able to sleep in the work zones.

She also isn’t very tidy, has a really strong smell and will borrow things and never return them, which I think would probably grind on us in the long term.

With that said, we recommended that we install motion sensor flood lights, outdoor cameras, window bars and a fence to add more protection. Alternatively, she could get another apartment, but her current one is only $500 per month for the whole apartment, where other options living with roommates would be $800-900 per month for a room. She’s also trying to save up to move to the LA and she doesn’t make a ton of money right now.

We do have other family members that live in the same state, but they either live too far away from where she works or those would family members would be difficult to live with. So with that said, AITAH? and if I am, any recommendations on what I could/should do? One additional idea I had: my step-sister has camper(that my sister has lived in before) and I said that we potentially could move that to the side of the house and have her stay there and still use our bathrooms. She didn’t like that idea and doesn’t really want to live in a trailer/camper again

