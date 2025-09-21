Customer Asks Employee For Help Finding An Item, But The Customer Still Ends Up Going The Wrong Direction

If you were shopping for a specific item but were having trouble finding it, you might ask a store employee for help.

If you were still unclear on how to find the item, would you search on your own or make doubly sure you were going in the right direction?

This store employee in this story was trying to help a customer find an item, but the customer really didn’t seem to understand.

Let’s see what happens.

So…go the opposite direction? Well, it happened again. I was giving my patented “take the shortcut by the bathrooms” speech and my customer wasn’t listening. As always, I’m completely understanding if someone is not familiar with my massive store, but at least follow my instructions if you’re going to ask for them.

The customer was trying to find a specific item.

Customer: Hi. I’m looking for this item holds up photo but it just tells me it’s in Workspaces. Me: Well, Workspaces is upstairs, but let me double check the location for you. typing Okay. It looks like we still have these on this level over in Home Organization. You’re just going to follow this wall indicates wall at back of store through the plants and take the shortcut next to the bathrooms. C: Okay. So just back this way? points to front of store

OP tried again.

Me: No, follow this wall again gestures toward back wall through the plant room and there’s a shortcut next to the bathroom. C: Okay. Thank you. turns and walks to front of store Me: stares after her Can’t win ‘em all.

Either the employee is bad at pointing, or the customer was really not understanding the situation.

Maybe another employee will be able to point her in the right direction.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is really interesting! We need a word for this in English.

This person can relate to this story.

This is a good idea.

Another person makes a good point.

Maybe it would be better to walk the customer over to the item.

Sometimes you have to go the extra mile.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.