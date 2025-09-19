Customer Got A Free Hamburger For Signing Up For An App, So The Customer Decided To Log Out

Some companies offer freebies or discounts to customers for downloading and using their app. Have you ever wondered what would happen if you created more than one account for these apps?

The person in this story decided to try it and loved the results.

Let’s see what happened.

I’ve scammed McDonalds for over 100 free hamburgers When you sign up for the McDonalds app, you get an offer for a free hamburger/cheeseburger when you spend at least $1. I learned quickly that you can just log out of that account in the app and create a new one very easily.

This person keeps creating new accounts.

Since then, I have signed up for over 100 different accounts to get over 100 free hamburgers this way, and I have never even been so much as questioned about it. It’s very easy to do, and I feel absolutely 0 remorse for this.

I guess this person found a loophole in the McDonald’s app freebie system.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about what they’re doing.

This person has also been getting free sandwiches.

Another person got free Big Macs.

This person shares an email hack.

This person is pro scamming corporations.

Another person is enjoying free fries.

I’m surprised this loophole exists.

