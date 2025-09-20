Customer Got Defensive About Sitting On Store Products, So Karma Stepped In And The Box She Sat On Gave Way

Retail workers are used to customers ignoring signs, store etiquette, and just general common sense.

So when one woman plopped down on a stack of boxes a stocker was shelving, the situation collapsed quite literally.

Read on for the full story!

I thought it was obvious I’m a stocker at a regional grocery chain. I have a pallet in my aisle and I’ve got my cart, and I’m working the pallet.

Then a customer does the unexpected.

Some lady comes by and decides to sit on the boxes on the pallet, drawing my attention. Me: “Could you not sit on our products?”

The customer somehow makes the stocker out to be the problem.

Lazy Customer: “Well you don’t need to be rude about it!”

Luckily, karma steps in.

As she says this, one of the boxes collapses under her weight. Me: “I thought it was obvious…” Goes back to stocking.

Common sense is nowhere to be found here.

What did Reddit think?

It really should be obvious.

Some people have zero survival instincts.

This rude customer better be ready to pay up.

This customer really has the audacity to call someone else rude.

Ultimately, this customer wasn’t listening to reason, so gravity had to do the talking.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.