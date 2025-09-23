Customer Pays For Ice, But When She’s Told The Store Is Out, She Refuses To Accept A Refund

Imagine going to a store and paying for something, but when you go to pick up your items you realize something is missing.

If you were told that item wasn’t actually in stock, would you accept a refund, or would you expect the employees to find the item for you?

In today’s story, the item in question is a bag of ice, and the customer doesn’t seem to accept the fact that this isn’t any ice.

Let’s see how the employee handles this situation.

This customer seriously needed to “chill”! I was working in the self checkout area at my local retail chain store tonight when I encountered a woman who got very worked up over a single bag of ice. After she finished checking out, she went over to the freezers to retrieve her ice bag (she had already rung it up from the produce menu and paid for it at the register) and saw that the freezers were empty. So she loudly called out to me “I paid for my ice! Where is it?”

Getting ice wasn’t going to be easy.

I doubled checked the freezers and replied “Unfortunately it appears that we’re out of ice. There might be more in the other freezer though. Did you wanna check there?” She then tells me that she doesn’t wanna walk all the way across the store just to check and asks me if I can do so. I agree to, and sure enough, the freezer down by the other entrance is also empty. When I get back to her and inform her of this, she does not take it well.

The customer is quite unreasonable.

“Well I paid for it! What am I supposed to do?!” I replied “At the moment, the best I can offer is for you to get a refund from customer service. I do apologize for the inconvenience.” In a tone reminiscent of a spoiled child, she retorts “I don’t WANT a refund! I want my ice!” At this point I’m thinking to myself “What the heck else does she expect me to do? Magically produce it for her? Does she think I’m Elsa or something?”

She didn’t even wait for a refund.

So I just tell her “I’ll see what I can do. Lemme go grab a manager.” She then literally stomps, yells “Forget it then!” and storms out of the building. All with no ice and no refund on the non-existent ice.

I love the comment about Elsa! That’s funny.

It’s unfortunate for the customer, but if there’s no ice, there’s no ice.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This employee has dealt with similar customers.

Another employee can relate to this story.

This would’ve been funny!

It is what it is.

This would’ve been a funny solution!

Supply and demand.

Just because you can buy it doesn’t mean it’s in stock.

Common sense, people.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.