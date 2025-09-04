Customer Refuses To Join The Queue, So The Manager Makes Him Wait Until He’s The Only One Left

If you have an issue with your phone, it can be helpful to either call the customer service line or visit the phone company in person to explain your issue and hopefully get it resolved.

A lot of times, these companies have virtual queues you can enter to wait your turn in line.

One time I had to visit my phone company for an issue, and I was able to make an appointment at home so when I showed up, I was next in line.

The customer in this story seems to think he’s above queues and appointments, but his demand to be helped right away is going to backfire.

Let’s read the story to see how it all plays out.

Too busy to queue? OK, enjoy your 40 minute wait. I worked security for a popular phone company in Dublin city centre. It’s the flagship store and it gets very busy. We have this one guy, I’ll call Mark, mostly because it’s his name. He is rude, entitled, and ignorant.

He comes in one day when there is a queue of maybe 6 people and walks right passed it. I call him, he stops and I tell him to join the queue. He tells me he’s to busy and needs to speak with someone. I’m about to approach him when the manager looks at me and gives me a reassuring nod. He’s got this.

So Mark walks straight to the manager who is clearly doing some managerial stuff and the manager tells him to wait, he’s clearly busy. It’s Ramadan so the manager is fasting and in not a great mood. I’m waiting nearby because I can feel this is going to kick off because the manager is so hangry and you can smell the food from the upstairs break room wafting down like the harbinger of tastiness and/or hypoglycaemic rage. I know the manager will probably kick off as bad as Mark will.

I wait about 10 minutes, my eyes darting between the rest of the shop and the two would-be culprits when I see the manager put his pen down and close the log book thingy he was working on. Still looking down, he takes a deep breath and looks up with a smile. Mark steps forward and the manager puts his hand up. “Not you, I’ll serve the ones in the queue first.” He says in his sternest but professional voice. “Fine.” Is all Mark can say, giving me a serious amount of side-eye.

At this point the queue had grown to over 15 people. I had to move away from that side of the shop to keep an eye on everything else. Mark looks at me and I tell him (again) to join the queue. “No. I’m OK.” Is all he manages to get out. Fine then, wait outside the queue.

Every time the manager finishes with a customer, Mark takes a step forward only to be rebuffed by a hand wave. The manager alternates between this and directly addressing the next customer to come to him. Mark won’t go to the other member of staff because she has made an absolute show of him in public. Mark is a creep and up until then was barely tolerated by staff. He knows better than to try her. So Mark waits. And waits.

People come and go, Mark sighs loudly every time the queue grows. He mutters something every time the manager tells him to wait. 40 minutes go by and the queue is down to one person. The manager goes for a glass of water and its just me, Mark, the other staff member, and the customer. There’s also a guy on the floor but only two points of sale so he’s kinda irrelevant (sorry bro). He is fuming. His fat face is pure red and he is clenching his fists.

I slowly walk near him and stand nearby, he knows to keep his mouth shut around me so I watch him quietly burn in impotent rage like an incense cone. The customer leaves and he stomps to the staff member who gives him a look and says “what?”. This woman has negative time for him and less patience. She a lovely woman and a great member of staff otherwise, this is just how bad Mark is.

Mark starts to blather on about an issue. The staff sits there for five minutes and let’s him rant. It’s vaguely offensive but he knows better to insult the staff directly. When he finally finishes, she just tells him that’s a contract issue and to ring the call centre. Technically she could have helped but didn’t have to.

Mark gets mad. He demands the manager. A staff member that was working the floor goes up. Take his sweet time. Comes back down with a cup of tea for himself and the other staff member. Sits down and tells Mark the manager is on lunch. Queue a bunch of insults and slurs and I ask him to leave. He squares up to me. He doesn’t even reach my chest. I struggle to keep a straight face as the staff start giggling and he slinks out.

Being nice to people in customer service positions will work in your favor a lot more than being rude.

I don’t know if Mark will ever learn that lesson.

