Customer Tried To Exchange Booze He Bought At Another Store After Closing Time, And When The Cashier Refused, He Argued Until He Was Forced To Leave

Some customers think every store should bend the rules just for them.

What would you do if a regular customer showed up at closing time with a product they bought somewhere else and demanded an exchange, like it was no big deal?

Would you do it for them? Or would you explain all the reasons why you can’t help with that transaction?

In the following story, one retail employee finds herself in this exact predicament and sticks to the rules.

Here’s how it all played out.

No, sir, you can’t trade what you bought elsewhere here. I was just closing up yesterday. Like, literally was getting the key and about to go lock up when one of our regulars came in. He had a bag from the main store across the lot, wandered around the aisles for a minute, and then came up and showed off the case of beer he got from the main store, telling me how he got this one, but as he was walking home he remembered how we (the c store I work in) had the flavor he liked, so he wants to swap out what he’s already bought for one of our cases. Obviously, for many reasons, we can’t.

She tried to explain it to him, but he wasn’t listening.

Except he kept arguing. He bought it at the main store, so of course, that means we should be able to give refunds and returns for that store’s products. He has the receipt, too, blah, blah, blah. I explained that we can’t do refunds, returns, or trades for any product bought from the main store unless a manager has already called in giving the green light. Which none have done. I explained that we can’t because our alcohol inventory is different and our server systems are different, that some items have a price difference between stores, and, of course, that he bought it at a different store He kept arguing, trying to insist that I was wrong and that I had to “honor the receipt,” whatever that means. He said we have the kind he wants, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

He was so busy arguing about the exchange that he forgot he needed something else.

Now, remember, I was just about to lock the doors and close up shop for the night. Eventually, I just had enough and told him that it was after closing and he needed to leave. Immediately, he changed directions, trying to argue that he’s not gotten his smokes yet and that I’m not being fair. Well, buddy, maybe you should have asked for your smokes and bought them instead of wasting my time arguing about beer after being told no. I eventually got him out of the store, but he’s a regular who literally comes in every night, so he will be back.

Yikes! You just cannot reason with some people.

