Customer Tried To Return Display Boxes, But When This Woman Refused To Accept Them, She Pretended To Call The Cops

Some customer requests make no sense.

This woman was working at a store that keeps certain high-value items locked away.

One day, a customer walked in demanding a refund for boxes that weren’t even real products.

She explained to the customer that it wasn’t possible, so the customer threatened to call the cops.

Customer tried to return display boxes At my store, we have a few products that are locked up in a cabinet or in our office. They are either of high value or a type of medication. One of the ways to buy them is to bring up the display boxes of the product. And the cashier will grab the real product.

This woman quickly realized that a customer was trying to fool her.

Customer came in with four of the display boxes asking to return them. She has no receipt and used a Chime card, she said. I stood there confused for a minute as I’m looking at the display boxes. I was thinking how dumb she was that she thought these were real when there was nothing to scan on them. They all say “Display Only.”

She explained to the customer that there was no way she could have bought the display boxes.

I explained to her that these are display only. She did not buy these as there’s no way to scan them without the real product, and that I was going to keep them. She immediately threw a fit that I need to return them for her because she clearly bought them. I said no again.

The customer pretended to call the cops, but no one arrived.

She then stepped aside and called 911. She told me that the police were coming because I didn’t give her her money. Clearly, cops never showed up. What a dumb lady!

Some customers think they can always fool the retail workers.

They’ve heard it all, though.

