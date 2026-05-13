I Couldn’t Reach the Door Because the Building Wasn’t Accessible—Then the Customer Started Mocking My Disability

Most people would probably feel frustrated if their food delivery couldn’t make it directly to their apartment door. However, frustration stops being reasonable the moment someone insults a teenager for being in a wheelchair.

This young delivery driver tried everything she could to work around an inaccessible apartment building, including texting, calling, and meeting them halfway.

Rather than showing even a little patience, the customer made a cruel comment about why “people like this” get hired in the first place.

Read on to see why the situation left the girl in tears.

AITA for crying because the customer was complaining that I was in a wheelchair and leaving before explaining the situation to his neighbours? I was a part-time delivery girl for a restaurant during my school holidays. This was my last delivery before school started. I get a notification on my phone that I got a new order, and I head to the store. Generally, they are very good at giving me wheelchair-friendly locations to deliver to, so I didn’t feel the need to check the address. I go to the store, pick up the food, and go on my way. I arrive at the building, and I’m horrified. It was a very old government residential building, and they didn’t have lifts that stopped at each floor.

For some reason, the building didn’t have elevator stops at every floor.

The lifts would start at the ground floor, then stop at every other floor. So level G, then level 2, then level 4, and so on. If you lived on level 3, you’d go to level 2, and walk up the stairs to level 3, or go to level 4, then walk down. I don’t know why it is like this. This guy lived on the 5th floor. I immediately sent him a text. I told him, “I’m sorry for the inconvenience, but I won’t be able to get to the 5th floor because it’s inaccessible to me,” and asked whether he’d be able to meet me at the 4th or 6th floor lift. He didn’t reply, so I gave him a call. Didn’t answer. I get on the lift and go up to the 6th floor. I sent him a text again and gave him a call when he didn’t reply.

The man was rude and made a loud comment under his breath.

After 5 minutes of waiting, he eventually sends me a text. He says that he wants his food delivered to his door. I apologize again and explain to him why I couldn’t do that. He reiterated that he wanted it delivered directly to his apartment. Again, I sent an apology and a “I’m very sorry.” A few minutes later, he shows up. As I’m apologizing after handing him the food he mumbles, “Why are people like this hired for these types of jobs?” He said it under his breath, and I’m pretty sure I wasn’t meant to hear it. I repeat what he said and he gets flustered, “Well I paid for someone to deliver the food to my door. It isn’t my fault they sent someone that can’t walk.”

It’s easy for her coworkers to say that.

I really didn’t mean to start crying but that hurt. Imagine this: A man, standing in front of a crying 15 year-old girl in a wheelchair. There were a few people around and they were all eyeing this scene. One of them comes up to ask me whether he was bothering me. I say no and left as quickly as I could. My company was very understanding, but some of my colleagues felt bad for the man. They said, “You probably left him in a bad situation and his neighbors would be judging him for what happened. And he did pay for his food to be delivered to his door, it’s the restaurant’s fault that they sent you. You’re a young girl crying in front of a grown man – of course that’s going to make him look bad. You should have at least explained the situation before you left.” AITA?

Yikes! It does sound like she was put in a pretty awkward situation.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

Yes! He should’ve voiced concern to the restaurant, not her.

This person isn’t wrong.

Maybe, but if he did, he probably wouldn’t be living on that floor.

Agree. She didn’t owe anyone an explanation.

The customer had every right to be upset at the restaurant for letting this happen, but he really crossed the line when he made a direct comment about her.

She didn’t design the apartment complex, but she went out of her to complete the delivery as best she could.

And honestly, expecting a crying teenager to stop and worry about a customer’s reputation feels ridiculous. His words created the scene, not her reaction to them.

If his neighbors judged him, they probably had a good reason to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.