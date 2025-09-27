Customer Wouldn’t Believe Anything This Pharmacy Technician Said, So She Let Her Believe What She Wanted

If you work in customer service, you better believe that you’re gonna have to deal with some wild cards from time to time…

Customer tells me I don’t know how to do my job. “I currently work as a dispense tech at a pretty busy pharmacy, and currently in my second year of Bachelor’ of Pharmacy. I’ve been working at this pharmacy for over a year now, so it’s safe to say I know my way around medicines especially since it’s what I’m studying as well. An elderly lady comes in, and asks for someone that knows Mandarin to help her decipher which medications she wants from her scripts as this lady does not speak a wink of english, so I come over to help her.

Note that I do come from a Chinese background and can speak Mandarin as it is my first language, however I have stayed in Australia for long enough that I am more fluent in English than I am in Mandarin. She hands me 5 scripts, 3 of those I offered to fill as it seems that 2 scripts are new and she isn’t aware the doctor prescribed her new medications. After a lot of back and forth, she decides out of the 2 new ones she wants Atorvastatin, so I bring the medication box over to her according to the script.

She puts it through Google Translate, and ‘Atorvastatin’ written on the box translated into the same word as ‘Atorvastatin’ written on the script, but with slightly different pronunciations in Mandarin. At this point I’m baffled, I don’t know how to explain to her that if you match the letters on the box it actually corresponds to the same letters as they appear on the script, because it’s THE. SAME. MEDICATION.

Here’s roughly what happened: Lady: “You’re wrong, What you brought me isn’t what’s written on the script.” Me: confused, “Atorvastatin is Atorvastatin.” Lady: “you must be new here, you don’t know what you’re talking about because you’re making mistakes. Can you bring me someone else to show me the correct medication?” At this point I pulled a pharmacist aside to confirm the medication right in front of her, even then she doesn’t believe me, so I just offered her to fill the scripts she’s sure of and leave that one for now.

Boy I wish the story ends here, but it doesn’t. In Australia, there are basically two healthcare cards. One of which is a basic healthcare card (medicare) that is offered to all Australian citizens, and the other is a concession card that only certain people can apply for which subsidies majority of your medication costs. While I’m dispensing her script, I notice her waving her Medicare card around in front of me, demanding me to put this through the system so she gets a discount. I explained to her that firstly, I already have her card details and secondly, the card she’s waving around isn’t a concession card and therefore you do not get discounted medications.

I kid you not, before I even get to finish the sentence she cuts me off and says “You’re wrong, this DOES get me discounts!” I’m baffled at this point, and points out that what she’s waving is a medicare card and not a concession card, and asked her if she has a concession card. I can’t even make this up, she said back “this is the only card I own, I don’t know what you’re asking of me!” I’m genuinely fed up at this point, so if she believes the wrong card can offer her a discount then so be it.

A few minutes passes and she gets her medications, and lo and behold cashier staff rings, and this lady is asking why she doesn’t have discounts on her medications. I let them know that she doesn’t have a concession card and just to be safe, to double check with her for the 5th time. I don’t recall much of what follows next, and I assume she just walked out after paying the full price. I normally don’t let work affect my daily life, but honestly this experience ruined the rest of my day after that.”

