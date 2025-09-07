September 7, 2025 at 10:49 am

Dad-To-Be Just Found Out He Was Having A Girl And His Response Was Hilariously Lights Out

by Michael Levanduski

Couple's gender reveal video

Gender reveal events can be a fun way to find out if you are having a boy or a girl.

Sometimes, however, someone might get a little too excited about the big news.

When this TikTok couple was cutting a cake to find out if they were having a boy or a girl, the dad got overly excited and ended up fainting. The video starts out with them in the kitchen with a cake that says, “It’s A….” Just as they cut into the cake, the husband gasps in excitement.

Husband and wife cutting gender reveal cake

They both smile, and the wife says, “It’s a girl!” and they both start laughing. “Oh my god,” she exclaims.

They are clearly both very excited to have a little girl.

Husband and wife happy they are having a girl

It is nice to see them both so happy. She looks at him and says, “I did not think that.” And they laugh some more. The husband laughs hard and says, “We’re having a daughter!” And he continues to laugh very hard.

He is starting to look a little out of breath at this point.

Wife looking at husband who fainted.

The husband keeps saying, “It’s a girl. Oh boy…It’s……” And then he drops to the ground. The wife says, “Hey…Hey!” and then the video ends.

I guess he couldn’t take the excitement.

Having a daughter is really exciting.

Some people think this was a scripted video, and others think it is authentic.

Take a look below and see what you believe.

@britttbrod

My husband faints during our gender reveal #girldad #genderreveal #genderrevealcake #babygirl

♬ original sound – britt_fit

Read on to see what the people think.

This commenter says to have someone else in the delivery room!

Comment 1 35 Dad To Be Just Found Out He Was Having A Girl And His Response Was Hilariously Lights Out

Here is someone who believes he passed out.

Comment 2 35 Dad To Be Just Found Out He Was Having A Girl And His Response Was Hilariously Lights Out

This person believes it, but someone who replied to her does not.

Comment 3 35 Dad To Be Just Found Out He Was Having A Girl And His Response Was Hilariously Lights Out

Real or fake, this is a cute video and an excited couple.

