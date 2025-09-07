Dad-To-Be Just Found Out He Was Having A Girl And His Response Was Hilariously Lights Out

Gender reveal events can be a fun way to find out if you are having a boy or a girl.

Sometimes, however, someone might get a little too excited about the big news.

When this TikTok couple was cutting a cake to find out if they were having a boy or a girl, the dad got overly excited and ended up fainting. The video starts out with them in the kitchen with a cake that says, “It’s A….” Just as they cut into the cake, the husband gasps in excitement.

They both smile, and the wife says, “It’s a girl!” and they both start laughing. “Oh my god,” she exclaims.

They are clearly both very excited to have a little girl.

It is nice to see them both so happy. She looks at him and says, “I did not think that.” And they laugh some more. The husband laughs hard and says, “We’re having a daughter!” And he continues to laugh very hard.

He is starting to look a little out of breath at this point.

The husband keeps saying, “It’s a girl. Oh boy…It’s……” And then he drops to the ground. The wife says, “Hey…Hey!” and then the video ends.

I guess he couldn’t take the excitement.

Having a daughter is really exciting.

Some people think this was a scripted video, and others think it is authentic.

Take a look below and see what you believe.

Real or fake, this is a cute video and an excited couple.

