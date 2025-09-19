Dad Took A Shower At Midnight While His Wife Watched TV, But When Their Toddler Had A Bloody Nose She Didn’t Step In

Usually, when a young child is crying, parents are more than happy to calm them down.

So, what would you do if your toddler woke up screaming while you were in the shower, and your spouse, who was sitting just outside their bedroom, didn’t step in to help? Would you just let it go? Or would you be angry they ignored the situation until you handled it?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation and can’t believe his wife. Here’s what happened.

I took a shower at midnight while my wife was watching TV. Who’s the AH? My wife was sitting in the recliner, watching her iPad right outside the kids’ bedrooms. I figured I’d be in the clear to take a long shower. When I turned the shower off, I heard my 3-year-old crying and screaming for Daddy. I rushed. As I go through the family room, I look at my wife (sitting, watching her iPad) and say, “You couldn’t calm him down?” She says, “No, I tried three times.”

I go into his room and pick him up. He immediately stops crying and starts trying to catch his breath. I feel what I thought were tears dripping down my shoulder. I think: “Poor guy has been so upset for so long; long enough for my wife to come in three times.” I lay him in bed and started tucking him in. He says, “I have a mess.” I figure tears and snot. I grab wipes and tissue and turn on the flashlight on my phone. That’s when I realized he was covered in blood. His first bloody nose, and it was bad: all over his face, arms, clothes, stuffy, blanket – and I’m covered. Those were not tears dripping down my shoulder.

I get him cleaned up and ask my wife to put Shout on the bloody items while I do. I’m tucking him in, and I ask why he didn’t let Mommy help. He says, “Mommy didn’t check on me. Somebody never checked on me.” Now my wife is mad at me for expecting her to help. I’m angry at her for not taking care of our son while I’m in the shower, and she’s watching her iPad. I’m mad that she’s mad that I expected her to help. AITA?

