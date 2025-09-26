Dad Wants To Let His Kids Skip School To Celebrate His Birthday At Six Flags, But His Wife Thinks That’s A Bad Idea

School is important, but is it ever okay to let your kids skip school to do something fun?

It’s the first week of school for a kindergartner and a preschooler, but one dad has a bigger plan.

He wants to take them to Six Flags for his birthday—an adventure filled with rollercoasters, water rides, and even a safari drive.

While it sounds like a dream day, his wife isn’t thrilled about letting the kids miss school.

Read on for the full story.

AITA: Skipping school for six flags This Friday is my birthday and i want to take my kids to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Its about a two hour drive from where we live. I have a 5 year old daughter who just started kindergarten and a 3 year old son who just started preschool. This is their first week of school.

He has a plan, but his wife isn’t on board.

My plan is to take them out for the day to do something special. The weather is supposed to be amazing, the park is rumored to be empty this time of year which means no lines and it just feels like a perfect opportunity to make a great memory together. Im especially excited about the safari drive thru, the water park, and doing some rollercoasters with them. My wife is invited too its meant to be a family day but my wife thinks it’s a bad idea and doesnt want them missing school especially during the first week.

Is skipping one day of school really a big deal?

I get that school is important but we’re talking about one day out of 200 and they aren’t doing anything important yet. To me this feels like a once-in-a-lifetime type of memory for them to say “Remember that time we went to Six Flags on Dad’s birthday and there were no lines?” But now we’re kind of at odds about it. So AITA for wanting to pull the kids out of school for one day to celebrate my birthday at a theme park?

A memorable family day while the park is empty and the weather perfect? It sounds nice, but is it?

Not really…in fact, the kids won’t even remember it, most people on Reddit say.

File under bad ideas: Skipping school for birthday thrills.

