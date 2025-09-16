Dishonest Customer Tried To Use The Wrong Price Tag At A Thrift Store, So The Cashier Snapped Him Back Into Reality

Many retail shoppers know just how to push an employee’s buttons, even over the smallest things.

So when one thrift store patron insisted a tent was on sale, the employee had to stand firm and fight crazy with reason.

Read on for the full story!

I don’t know the price of the item I just priced I work in a thrift store. We get stuff donated and have to come up with prices for every item that we want to sell. I also help work registers when we’re busy.

Soon a customer decided to spice up the day with a little nonsense.

I had been working our tools and sporting goods section earlier in the day, and was up at the registers when we had a guy I’m gonna call D (dummy) bring up a tent that I had priced at $12.99. It was in basically new condition and still nicely folded up in its original bag.

The customer tries his luck with passing off the wrong tag for the item he wanted to buy.

D: I want to buy this tent, here’s the price tag that was on it, it’s $6.99. (Just FYI, the tag was not attached to the tent, he was holding a separate tag he had pulled off of something else.)

The employee immediately catches on and pushes back.

Me: No sir, this tent was $12.99. D: No, the price is $6.99.

The employee tells this customer exactly how they know he’s lying.

Me (already tired of his crap): No, I had priced this tent at $12.99 just an hour ago. D: No, this tent is $6.99, this is the price I found it at.

Incredibly, the customer tries to keep up the scheme.

Me: No dude, I actually priced this tent at $12.99 just earlier. I was working in the back and I remember this tent. D (still trying to sell me his story for some reason): No, it’s $6.99, see this is the tag, that’s what it was at. Me: No, the price is $12.99. That’s final.

Finally, the customer gives up.

D: Fine. He finally bought the tent at my price. But like, seriously bro, cut the crap.

Sometimes sticking to your word is the only way to survive the crazy world of retail.

What did Reddit think?

Many customers seem to think employees were born yesterday.

Some people are just straight up liars and cheaters.

Don’t customers understand the actual employees understand the system better than they ever could?

Sometimes it helps to just throw up a disclaimer.

Nothing like working retail to make you lose a little faith in humanity.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.