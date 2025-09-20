Divorce Left The Kids Caught In The Middle, And Their Uncle Refused To Cover For Their Dad’s Lies

It’s easy to want the best for the kids you care about, even when they’re not your own.

One man offered to help out with his niece and nephew, but when his brother’s secret trip made that choice feel more like enabling than helping, it left him wondering where to draw the line.

AITA for telling my brother to spend more time with his kids and less time doing things like taking his Yoga teacher to Japan? My brother got divorced last year after having an affair with a coworker at his law firm. I’m still friends with his ex, especially since she is the mother of my niece and nephew, my brother’s kids, who both mean a lot to me.

The affair and divorce were rather rough on everyone, as could be imagined. We all live in the same area.

So a few days ago, he tells me that he is planning to take his yoga instructor on a trip to Japan. But he is going to tell his kids that he will be on a work trip.

He asked me if I’d take his son to summer football practice, and of course I will. I like spending time with his kids (I don’t have my own).

But it irked me, and I told him he’s being kind of a bad dad. Maybe he could spend more time with his kids over the summer rather than taking a trip with his latest fling.

He said that since I don’t have kids, I shouldn’t be telling him how to parent. I don’t want to cause a rift between him and me, but I also think it’s okay to push back a bit when I think he is being too selfish—especially since he is asking me to cover for him. AITA?

The optics of this really aren’t great.

