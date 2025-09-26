Dramatic Earthquake Video Captures The Only Recording Ever Of A Surface Fault Rupture

Earthquakes are terrifying no matter the situation, but they are even more frightening when they are so bad that you can literally see the whole landscape moving by a very noticeable amount. That is what happened during the recent Earthquake in Myanmar that was a devastating 7.7 magnitude, and it was caught on video.

This is likely the best video ever captured of a surface fault rupture, which is the point where the ground above a major Faultline splits apart. The video is looking out over a driveway when you can start to see everything shaking. Then, just past the gated fence, you can see the entire area shift by what appears to be a foot or more with the ground opening up. Cracks also appear in the driveway, and the gate to the area slide open due to the violent shaking.

You can see the dramatic video here:

Fortunately, nobody was in the area of the video, but in the region an estimated 3800 people lost their lives according to UN estimates. Thousands of homes and businesses were also destroyed, including many historically and culturally important structures in the region.

This country rests over the Sagaing Fault, which is one of the largest fault lines in Asia. It is a strike-slip fault, which is when the tectonic plates move horizontally against each other. The video shows what happens at the surface when these plates move.

Myanmar was already going through a very difficult time with a civil war causing a major humanitarian crisis. The country is currently ruled by a military junta, which could make relief efforts even more difficult than they would otherwise be.

