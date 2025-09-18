Family Members Usually Carpool To Save Money, But One Man’s Fiance Thinks This Needs To Change

Would you rather go on a long car ride with your mom, sister and fiance or just your fiance?

In today’s story, one man is used to carpooling with his family to save gas money, but his fiance would prefer not to go on long rides with his family.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my family they can’t hitch rides with me anymore? My (31m), sister (29f), mom (59f), and dad (58m) all live pretty close to each other in the same city. Before I met my girlfriend (29f) my family would all ride together if we agreed on say meeting up at a restaurant, going to a family event, Christmas at my aunt’s house, etc. It worked out for us pretty well because we all saved on gas by taking one car and was just easy to get us all there and back at the same time.

His fiance wants things to change.

Since meeting my fiance she has requested I stop doing this. I understand from her point of view that she doesn’t want to ride with my mother and sister everywhere. She says I shouldn’t be so attached to my family like this. It’s usually only a once a month thing, not really often though.

He’s trying to do things his fiance’s way, but his family doesn’t understand.

Today is the day of my cousin’s wedding, which is 2 hours away from us. My sister originally asked if she could ride with my fiancé and I, which I declined. Then my mom asked if she could ride with us since my dad wasn’t going. I declined, but my mom is still kind of insistent on “why can’t I just come along with y’all?”. She said she would pitch in for gas as well. AITA?

I can see both sides of this. Saving gas money is nice, but from the fiance’s perspective, I can see how it’d be a nicer car ride just the two of them.

How should he explain this to his family? Or should he insist that everyone rides together to save gas money?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

