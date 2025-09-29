Female Roommates Find Themselves In Awkward Situations When They Don’t Realize A Boyfriend Is Over, So They Want To Be Notified Beforehand

Imagine sharing a house with several roommates of the same gender. Would you want a heads up if one of your roommates was inviting their partner over to your house?

In this story, several college girls are sharing a house together.

At first, they didn’t think they would need a heads up if one of them invited a man over, but after a few weeks, they’ve changed their mind.

AITA for wanting to know when my housemates have boys over???? We have just moved into our second year house at uni, the house consists of 5F all ages 19. We feel very comfortable around each other enough to wear little to none clothing in shared spaces. We are all single and have occasional people over after nights out apart from 1 girl. She has a bf who is over the house frequently. As we are unaware when he is over, we have awkwardly seen him in situations that we don’t want in the comfort of our house.

As he is over a lot though, we find it might be a chore for her to have to tell us he is there everytime he comes over. And does this mean we should have to tell her everytime we have a guest over as well, even if it’s just a one night stand? I’d like to add that at the beginning she asked us if she should let us know when he was coming over and we initially said it wasn’t necessary.

However as time has gone on and we notice he is here a lot and we find ourselves in situations where we see him coming out of the shower and the two showering together in a shared bathroom and sometimes he’s here when she’s not. This has made us change our mind on the fact we would like to know now if he’s coming over. We brought this up to her and she didn’t take it very well.

She has been very defensive and said about how only a few weeks ago we said she didn’t need to tell us. We know she would think similar because in the past she also made comments about when a girl had a boy round. Would someone suggest a solution that wouldn’t be tedious whilst also allowing housemates to know when to expect a man in our house???

These college girls didn’t expect the roommate’s boyfriend to practically move in with them.

