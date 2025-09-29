Friend Steals Money From Best Friend’s Wallet, And Years Later He Still Feels Guilty About It

Imagine being on a really tight budget, hardly able to afford food and rent.

If you had a friend who was easily able to pay all of their bills and have plenty extra, would you ever consider asking them for help?

In this story, one person doesn’t ask. He steals, and he can’t stop thinking about what he did.

Let’s read the whole story.

I stole money from my best friend years ago and he still doesn’t know When I was in college, I was broke most of the time. I worked part time at a small store but it barely covered my rent and food. Around that time my best friend was doing much better than me financially. His parents supported him, he had a good allowance, and he never really stressed about money. One evening we were hanging out at his place. He left his wallet on the table and went to take a shower. I can still remember that moment so clearly.

You can probably guess where this is going.

My eyes kept going back to the wallet and the thought started building up in my head. I was behind on rent, I was tired of eating the cheapest food, and I just felt desperate. Without even thinking too much, I opened it and took out about $60. He didn’t notice. We ended the night as usual, laughing and playing video games.

He had mixed feelings about what he did.

That night I felt guilty, but at the same time, I felt relief because I was able to pay what I owed. A week later I did it again. It wasn’t a huge amount either time, but it added up. He never confronted me, and to this day I don’t think he ever realized what happened.

He still thinks about this time in his life.

We’re still friends now, years later, but that memory keeps haunting me. Every time I see him being kind to me, offering to help, or just treating me like family, I feel sick inside. It wasn’t just about the money. It was the betrayal. I didn’t just steal cash, I stole his trust without him even knowing it. I regret it deeply, and sometimes I wonder if I should come clean, but I know it could ruin our friendship completely.

He had to confess somewhere.

He probably doesn’t even remember those days, but I do. I carry it like a stain that won’t wash off. I want to confess here because it eats me up when I look back at who I was. I wasn’t a bad person overall, but in those moments, I chose the easy way out instead of facing my struggles with honesty. I’ve never done anything like that again, but part of me feels like I’ll always be the thief when I think of my younger self.

Should this person confess to the friend or learn to forgive themselves for their past mistakes?

