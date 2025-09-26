Gas Station Employee Realizes A Lot Of Customers Don’t Care About Getting A Loyalty Card Or Rewards Points, So He Adds Their Points To His Own Card

Some stores have loyalty programs where you can get points every time you shop there. Have you ever shopped at a store that had a program like this and decided not to bother with it since you don’t shop there very often?

Perhaps you thought the points wouldn’t really add up enough to matter.

Apparently, the points really can add up quickly, at least that did for the employee that shared this story.

Let’s read all the details.

As an employee I ruthlessly skimmed reward points. I once worked in a fuel station/supermarket and like many companies they had a loyalty card system. Most people didn’t bother. Regulars did, we’d chat and they’d “accidentally” hand me their card twice, I’d “accidentally” scan it twice. It was totally unregulated and detached from the EPOS, you had to manually enter the points. Madness. Was someone, somewhere checking sales to loyalty points? No idea.

OP thought of a clever plan.

Not wanting all those unused sales to go to waste, I registered half a dozen cards (I don’t even know if that was necessary, probably not), hid them under the till, and anytime there was a sale and the customer didn’t give me a loyalty card, I ran one of those through. You’d think loyalty card points would go nowhere, but over a week, a sale every few minutes, it adds up. I’m not saying which company it was but you could turn them into other points and rewards by linking accounts. Fuel, supermarket food, go through a few hoops and you could return vouchers for a well regards UK electronics and home furnishing chains, or air miles.

It was definitely worth it!

A typical week doubled my income, not that it was much to begin with but it made a serious difference. A good week was a lot more. I have no idea who if anyone was losing out, but given the initial low pay and the frequent customer abuse I feel no guilt whatsoever.

Wow! I guess rewards points really do add up! I agree that someone might as well take advantage of them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s another story from someone who worked at a gas station.

This person’s friend did the same thing.

Leaving behind a rewards card can actually be a good thing!

Wow. Not letting the customers even have a chance to use their own rewards card is a little extreme.

This person doesn’t see any problem with what OP did.

Another person paid it forward.

Someone might as well get the rewards points!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.