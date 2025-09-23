Lazy Student Is Cheating Off Her Quizzes, So When The Next Test Rolls Around She Makes Sure To Give All The Wrong Answers

If you were a decent student in school and noticed another student cheating off of your test, would you let them, confront them about it, or teach them a lesson?

In today’s story, one student is in this situation and decides to teach the cheater a lesson.

Keep reading to see what they did and decide if their approach was too harsh or perfectly effective.

I purposely made a girl fail a test in elementary school. I believe it was either 3rd or 4th grade. I kept noticing this girl would cheat off me and get the exact same score as me on every quiz or test. So I came up with a plan to make her fail a test. I purposely chose wrong answers on a multiple choice test, making sure she could see what I put.

She later realized what they had done.

I put a small dot on the answer I actually thought were correct. I then acted like I was done and waited for her to go turn her test in. I quickly erased all my answers and changed to the ones I had dotted earlier. She had came back to our table and I could tell she was horrified when she saw me doing what I was doing.

The revenge continued when they got the tests back.

Long story short, she ended up failing the test and I got like an 80 something on it. I sort of rubbed it in too because I made sure to ask her how she did. I’ve only told a few people this story.

Not everyone thought this was a good way to teach someone a lesson.

One person told me it was kinda psychopathic so I felt kinda bad. But I just thought I was teaching a lesson or whatever I guess. I’m pretty sure it worked at least a little, cause she stopped cheating off me.

Was this student’s behavior psychopathic or a good way to teach the cheater a lesson? Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

