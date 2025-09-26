September 26, 2025 at 8:47 am

Girl Has To Give A “Good Reason” For Cancelling Her Planet Fitness Membership, And Comes Up With The Most Hilariously Bonkers Story Imaginable

by Ben Auxier

Gyms tend to run on a fairly cynical business model. They sell memberships (billed monthly, annually, whatever) with the full knowledge that most people who buy said memberships will barely use them, but keep paying.

And if that weren’t enough, they build in endless dark patterns and small print that makes cancelling your membership such a hassle that even most people who want to don’t bother, or take forever to get around to it.

Though I suppose you could just cut through all the crap with some crap of your own, like in this video from TikTok user @meganmillion100:

“The extend I had to go to cancel my Planet Fitness membership,” reads the caption as she surreptitiously films herself approaching the counter at the gym.

“I need to cancel my membership.”

The clerk asks if she “has a good reason?”

“Yeah, basically, my family and I, we were at Sushi King, and our entire family got food poisoning. Yeah. My dad lost his leg. Yeah. So we have to move overseas to Singapore. So none of my family can afford memberships to Planet Fitness. We have to cancel ASAP. Yeah, it was so bad. Like, we literally had to leave at 2 a.m. tomorrow. My dad, he’s been having terrible stomach cramps, too, and his leg’s gone. It’s so bad.
And, yeah, my sister, she jumped off a cliff, too. It’s terrible.”

Now, how would food poisoning lose someone a leg? Why, and where, did sis jump off a cliff? How would moving across the world address any of this?

Doesn’t matter. The clerk confirms that they’ve gone ahead and cancelled the membership.

“Thank you. Have a good day.”

@meganmillion100

She was in disbelief💀 It was either this or a handwritten letter mailed to them, why do they make it so difficult lmaooo😭😭 Also don’t mind the self tan on my neck!! #fyp #foruyou #lol #prank #planetfitness #summer #joke #omg #story #gym

♬ original sound – Megan Million☀️⭐️

People felt the burn.

Just hit ’em with the overshare.

Some said it’s not actually this bad.

Others said…yes it is.

I hope her dad gets his leg back.

