Guy Agrees To Be A Groomsman At His Best Friend’s Wedding, But His Girlfriend Wasn’t Invited. Now She Wants To Exclude Them From Their Own Future Wedding.

Sometimes supporting the people you love means one of them ends up feeling left out.

So, what would you do if some of your closest friends invited you to be in their wedding party, but your partner wasn’t invited?

Would you sit it out to protect your partner’s feelings? Or would you go anyway?

In today’s story, one man must make this exact decision and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for attending my best friend’s wedding? I (M28) have been with my partner (F26) for a year and a half. I’ve known one of my best friends (F27) for 5 years and am close with her fiancé (M27). They were some of the few friends I had when I first moved to a new city. They’re getting married in another state, about an 8-hour trip from where I live, and they asked me to be a groomsman. The issue is that my partner wasn’t invited. They told me it wasn’t personal, and other partners and even some extended family weren’t invited either due to budget and space limitations. Since they’ve only met my partner twice, she didn’t make the list.

He tried to compromise, but she had an unreasonable request.

I honestly wasn’t happy about it because I wanted her to be there with me. I even offered to cover all of her costs, but they said it wasn’t possible. They explained there’s a “waiting list,” so if someone drops out, she might get an invite. They apologized for the situation. It took me a couple of days to tell my partner, but when I did, she surprised me. She said she understood, even if she was a bit upset. She even offered to come on the trip and stay in the hotel while I went to the wedding. I told her that would be really thoughtful, but it wasn’t necessary. A few days later, she brought it up again. She said after talking to her friends, they suggested a compromise: I could go to the ceremony but skip the reception to be with her. I disagreed.

Now, they don’t see eye-to-eye about the whole thing.

I plan to spend my life with her, and we’ll have plenty of moments together. But this wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event for close friends, and they specifically want me there to celebrate. I suggested we plan a special trip together afterward to make it up to her. Now she says that when we get married, she doesn’t want to invite my friend and her fiancé, kind of as payback for the situation. But I don’t feel that way. To me, if I can’t invite two of my five closest friends, then what’s the point of even having a wedding? I know my partner has every right to be upset, and she’s under no obligation to sit around while I go to an event she’s excluded from. But am I wrong for wanting to attend the wedding fully and still planning to invite my friend and her fiancé to my own future wedding? AITA?

Yikes. This is a tough situation, but it’s easy to see both sides of it.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

