Guy Matched With A Woman On A Dating App, But She Didn’t Tell Him That She Was Secretly Three Months From Her Wedding To Another Man

Dating apps are full of surprises, and not all of them are good ones.

One guy was shocked to find out the girl he had exchanged a few messages with was only months away from walking down the aisle.

Now he’s torn over what to do next.

WIBTA if I told a guy that his new wife was on Hinge just 3 months before their wedding? So back in May, I matched with a girl on Hinge. We talked for a little while, and then out of nowhere she ghosted me on May 24 (I checked the date to be accurate).

Here’s the twist: she never unfollowed me on social media, and I didn’t unfollow her either. So I’d still see her stories pop up from time to time. Today, I saw on her story that she recently got married. Out of curiosity, I checked her profile, and it turns out she got married on August 19th. Which means that when she was talking to me on Hinge in May, she was only about three months away from her wedding.

Now I’m torn. Part of me thinks it’s none of my business and I should just ignore it. But another part of me thinks: if I were that guy, I would want to know that the woman I just married was still on dating apps shortly before the wedding. So, WIBTA if I reached out and told him?

