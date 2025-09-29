Hardware Store Manager Keeps Stealing And Reporting False Hours, So An Employee Decides To Finally Turn Him In

Nobody likes a thief!

And nobody REALLY likes a thief who also happens to be the boss…

The person who wrote this story on Reddit talked about what’s going on with their boss…and it ain’t pretty.

Read on to get the whole story.

Just financially ruined a family. “I work in a hardware store, and for a while now, my Store Manager has been stealing. His fiancee is a gold digger – she drives a fancy BMW 4WD with personalized plates – his personalized plates. She always has the latest brand name stuff and he is borrowing cars from people because his regular car broke down and they can’t afford to fix it.

Just for the record – this chain pains really well, so he’s on well over 100k a year, plus the fiancee works full time too. But whatever.

This guy was TROUBLE.

For a while, he’d start at say, 10 am, but fix it up in the computer to say he started at 8. In a fortnight, he’d have accumulated an extra 15 hours that he didn’t work. He got warned for it. Others in the company who did the same thing were sacked, but this guy is bulletproof apparently. So, in the last week, I’ve noticed how often he does refunds on random things for himself.

It was time to put an end to this.

A can of paint here, a broken fitting there… decided to tell another manager about it… but everything is well used, out of warranty, past the return period, doesn’t have receipts… I’m getting him fired, basically. They’ve just spent a million dollars on a house. They’re losing that. Because of me. Strange feeling, that one…”

This thief must be stopped!

