He Added His Name To His Late Wife’s Headstone So He Can Be Buried Next to Her, But His Parents Have A Big Problem With It

Choosing a final resting place is up to the individual and, as the saying goes, to each their own.

And that’s why the guy who wrote this story on Reddit was pretty surprised when his parents gave him a hard time about where he decided he wanted to be buried.

Is he doing anything wrong?

Get all the details below, and see what you think!

AITA for putting my name next to my late wife’s on her headstone? “I (32m) lost my wife Isobel to cancer 3 years ago. When she was sick we purchased a grave plot together and talked about what would happen if the worst happened, which it did 7 months after her diagnosis.

He wants to be buried with her.

When the headstone was being made I asked them to put my name next to hers with my date of birth and to leave space for when my time comes because the grave is for the two of us and if needed our kids, but hopefully just me. The kids and I have been to the grave a few times since Isobel passed away. They have asked about my name being on the headstone and I answered their questions. But they never had any trouble processing it. A few days ago my parents had my kids for the day and my oldest asked if he could drop something off at the grave so my parents took the three kids and saw the headstone.

There’s a problem…

Seeing my name on there has made them go a little crazy though. They asked me why I’d add my name to it and I told them because one day I’ll pass away and I’ll be buried next to my wife or even if I’m cremated I would like my name next to hers. They told me I’m way too young to expect to be next to Isobel when I go. They asked what about my next wife or my next partner if I never remarry. They asked how I would ever have another relationship if I’m locking myself into a commitment to Isobel even after her passing. They told me it was going to cause so many problems in my life and I didn’t think that’s true.

He was honest with them.

I told them I had. That I don’t even know if I’ll ever want to be in another relationship or marry again but that I do not want to now and I can’t see it in the next decade at least. But even if I did have another relationship or remarry it wouldn’t make me regret my decision. They told me that was crazy and I was a widower at 29 and that it’s crazy young to be single from 29 to 99. They asked me why I wanted to spoil my future and why it doesn’t bother me to visit the grave and see my name on there. I told them they were overreacting and it’s not their decision at the end of the day. When they wouldn’t let it drop I made them leave and once I did that they went around and told the rest of my family.

His family sided with him.

Nobody else is bothered by this like them. A couple of relatives actually took inspiration from what I did and my parents are blaming me for it. At the bottom of all this they seem to view me putting my name on there as a disrespect to someone who is a hypothetical in terms of my life. I don’t think they’re correct and clearly others in the family aren’t outraged like my parents. But AITA for this decision? Is it really such an awful thing to add my name?”

Was adding his name to the headstone a good idea or a bad idea?

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

He’s standing strong on this decision!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.