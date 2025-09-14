He Asked For Five More Minutes To Finish His Video Game, So His Wife Spent The Rest Of The Night In A Bad Mood

Everyone values their hobbies, but the timing of them can sometimes turn into a nightmare for couples with mismatched expectations.

AITA for not leaving my online game? Yesterday, I was playing Apex while my wife was having a voice lesson for about an hour. When she was finished, she was excited to talk to me about her lesson.

I was in the middle of an online match with about 5 minutes left. I asked her to wait until the game was over, and then we could talk. She got upset and called her friend instead.

She told me that she felt I had plenty of time to play games and that her happiness shouldn’t have to be “on hold.” My view is that waiting a few minutes to let me finish an online match seems reasonable. If it was a single-player game, I could just pause it. So she spends the rest of the evening in a poor mood, and we hardly talk to each other.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had this issue. A few weeks ago, she was at a choir camp for almost a week. When she came home, I happened to be playing a game. She wanted me to come outside right away to see her garden’s progress. I asked her to wait until my game was done, but she said I had three seconds before she’d get mad.

I closed the game and went outside, but she was still in a bad mood afterward and told me a lot of things she felt I was doing wrong. AITA for asking for a few minutes to finish my games before giving her my attention?

